Former Italian Uruguayan soccer player Alcides Ghiggia, famed for his role in the final 1950 World Cup match between Uruguay and Brazil, poses with the FIFA World Cup trophy during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour in Montevideo January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

SAO PAULO Alcides Ghiggia, the man who scored the winning goal for Uruguay in the 1950 World Cup, is set to miss the first match of the 2014 tournament because FIFA has not invited him as a guest or given him a ticket, he said on Wednesday.

“I am not going to the game as I don’t have a ticket,” the 87-year old Ghiggia told reporters, referring to Thursday's opening match between hosts Brazil and Croatia in Sao Paulo.

Ghiggia, the last surviving member of the side that beat Brazil 2-1 to lift Uruguay’s second world title, was a specially invited guest at the World Cup draw in Bahia in December but complained he was overlooked by organizers this time.

“This is the first time that... this has happened,” he told reporters outside the FIFA Congress on Wednesday.

“I was at Germany (for the World Cup in 2006), South Africa (2010), I was at the draw in Bahia and they always treated me well. It must be a FIFA employee who doesn’t know what he’s doing.”

FIFA President Sepp Blatter is expected to be asked about the oversight in a news conference scheduled for the end of the Congress.

The 64th FIFA Congress is taking place 24 hours before the World Cup opener between Brazil and Croatia in Group A.

