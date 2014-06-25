Uruguay's Luis Suarez holds his teeth during the 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match between Uruguay and Italy at the Dunas arena in Natal June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

RECIFE Brazil While Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini reacted with horror to being bitten by Uruguay striker Luis Suarez in their World Cup match on Tuesday a handful of gamblers in Scandinavia were celebrating as their unlikely bet came up trumps.

Online bookmaker Betsafe had been offering odds of 175/1 that the Uruguayan, twice banned for biting, would sink his teeth into an opponent during the World Cup in Brazil.

Sure enough, over 100 gamblers decided that it was worth a punt. When Suarez duly bit Chiellini on the shoulder at the end of their Group D clash in Natal, it was time to celebrate.

One winner, Jonathan Braeck from Stenungssund in Sweden, bet 80 Swedish crowns ($12.04) that Suarez would bite, and the 23-year-old substitute teacher is now set for a payout of 14,000 crowns for his wager.

"First I thought I'd bet a little more, but a friend said I was just wasting my money," a delighted Braeck told the SportExpressen newspaper.

"When Italy took over the game you knew that he could go a little crazy," he added. "I didn't think that he would bite, but that he'd do something stupid. Then he did the best stupid thing that he could do."

Betsafe confirmed the wager, saying: "We can gladly confirm that our customer won 14,000 crowns because Suarez remarkably bit an opponent - again," Patrik Oqvist, Betsafe's marketing manager told the newspaper. "We had fun setting these strange odds and it's very nice that a customer got it right."

Braeck said he intends to spend some of his winnings on traveling to a Premier League game in England, but he will not be visiting Liverpool to see the man who helped fund his trip.

"It's be a trip to Manchester. I'm going to try to find someone to go with me to Manchester United," he said.

"If I had his (Suarez) home address I'd send him a thank-you card. It was very nice of him to bite and give me a trip to Manchester."

($1 = 6.6448 Swedish Kronas)

