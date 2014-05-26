Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez leaves the hospital in a wheel chair after surgery due to a knee injury in Montevideo May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez is progressing "very well" after undergoing keyhole surgery on his left knee although his chances of playing at the World Cup are still in the balance, the team doctor said on Monday.

"It's only been a few days (since the operation) but we can say that progress is very good," Alberto Pan told a news conference at the team's training camp.

"It would be adventurous to set a timeline. We have nearly three weeks ahead of us."

"We can't rule out that he will be ready for intense activity in this period, but we can't be certain, either," he added. "You can have adverse reactions and we will not know about this until he undergoes more intense activity."

Pan praised Suarez's attitude. "I've never heard a negative expression from him, he's always been positive," he said.

Suarez, who helped Uruguay to fourth place at the World Cup in South Africa four years ago, underwent surgery on Thursday and is expected to need 15 to 20 days to recover The 27-year-old has little room for maneuver before Uruguay play their first match in Group D, against Costa Rica in Fortaleza on June 14.

The two-times champions also face England and Italy in the first round. Suarez, top scorer in the English Premier League last season with 31 goals for Liverpool, is expected to miss Uruguay's warm-up matches in Montevideo against Northern Ireland on May 30 and Slovenia on June 4. Uruguay said that Suarez sustained a knock in the club's final match of the season and felt intense pain during a training session last week.

