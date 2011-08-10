Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for $4.3 billion
Insurance broker Aon PLC said on Friday it agreed to sell its benefits administration and HR BPO platform to Blackstone Group LP for $4.3 billion in cash.
PARIS Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) said it asked France's stock market regulator AMF to open an investigation into the source of rumors about its financial solidity that sent its shares plummeting on Wednesday.
"Societe Generale contacted the AMF to request that it open an inquiry into the origin of these rumors that did grave damage to its shareholders' interests," said the bank in a press release.
Rumors about a downgrade of French sovereign debt, about an expanded Greek bailout for European banks and a possible government bailout of Societe Generale due to liquidity problems were all denied by the bank.
But the market jitters pulled shares of France's second-largest bank down to close 15 percent lower in the heaviest volume since the 2008 financial crisis.
BRUSSELS Euro zone lenders and the International Monetary Fund have reached agreed between themselves to present a common stance to Greece later on Friday in talks on reforms and the fiscal path Athens must take, euro zone officials said.
LONDON An OPEC-led production cut may well be accelerating a drawdown in global oil stocks that began last year, but implementing the reduction for just six months means the producer group will fall short of achieving its objective of rebalancing the market.