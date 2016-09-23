PARIS Societe Generale's lawyer said on Friday he was "not worried" that a tax deduction could be reclaimed from the French bank after a court ruling on the damages former trader Jerome Kerviel should pay for rogue trading losses.

Asked after the ruling whether the state might seek to reclaim the deduction, SocGen lawyer Jean Veil told journalists: "I don't think it can."

"There would have to be a deliberate error, an excessive error (by the bank) and that is not what is in the ruling," he said.

The Versailles appeals court ordered Kerviel pay 1 million euros ($1.12 million) in damages to the bank following losses he made that totaled 4.9 billion euros.

Previous rulings, since struck down, had made him liable to repay the full amount.

Budget minister Christian Eckert said shortly after the decision that the government would review the ruling before taking a position on the tax deduction.

(Reporting by Chine Labbe and Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)