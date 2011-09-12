PARIS Frederic Oudea sidestepped the fallout from the world's worst trading scandal at Societe Generale in 2008 but the latest French banking crisis may prove his toughest challenge yet.

Oudea, 48, has come under pressure as the bank's shares spiral lower over deepening concerns about Greece, to which French banks are heavily exposed, and a possible credit ratings cut.

In a bid to staunch the bleeding at France's No. 2 bank, Oudea on Monday announced new steps to cut costs and sell assets.

But some investors are not convinced by his strategy, which shies away from a more radical move such as a merger and places his three-year tenure under intense scrutiny.

"Oudea could have done a lot more to strengthen the bank," said one london-based bank analyst.

"We had a similar example with RBS in 2007 -- it was extremely reliant on wholesale funding markets...today there has been meaningful progress (at RBS)," he noted.

SocGen however had failed to aggressively reduce its balance sheet and to curb its dependence on short-term funding "to any meaningful extent" he added.

Analysts said Monday's moves were intended to mitigate the blow of a potential ratings downgrade from Moody's, with French banks braced for an imminent decision, prompting shares to slump by more than 10 percent.

Another analyst said the market reaction was not a management issue.

"It's a sort of spiraling crisis of confidence in terms of what the banking sector is doing altogether so I'm not so sure whether anyone at the helm (of SocGen) can make a difference," said Shailesh Raikundlia at MF Global.

Oudea, a former civil servant, is no stranger to drama at the office.

The then quiet and unassuming finance head moved into pole position at Societe Generale in the wake of the Jerome Kerviel scandal, which led to the fallout of chairman Daniel Bouton.

Bouton faced severe criticism over SocGen's 4.9 billion euro (3.9 billion pound) trading loss, which the bank said was caused by rogue deals conducted by Kerviel, one of its junior traders.

BNP TAKEOVER

Despite an overhaul of management at SocGen to help restore confidence after the financial crisis, some investors fear Oudea has failed to sculpt a robust strategy for the group.

Investors say the bank's problem is a combination of factors including a business model too skewed toward investment banking, an international retail franchise that is not yet bearing fruit and lingering worries over capital.

"The problem with Societe Generale is that it lacks a firm pedestal," said Yohan Salleron, a fund manager at Mandarine Gestion with 1.1 billion euros under management, who closed out his position in SocGen in July.

"It doesn't have a retail banking network like BNP Paribas, which means its results are a little volatile."

Oudea, who has a keen interest in 16th and 17th century Dutch and Flemish painting, has pledged to fight sluggish growth and tighter regulation rather than carrying out mergers and acquisitions.

But the dramatic fall in its shares has led investors and media to speculate about more sweeping changes, such as government intervention or a long-mooted takeover by rival BNP.

Other investors say Oudea's tenure is still overshadowed by Kerviel's rogue bets, undermining his assurances that SocGen is heading toward a risk-free future of smooth results and strong capital.

Like many of SocGen's top management team, Oudea was educated at France's best schools and universities.

After attending the prestigious Louis-Le-Grand high school near the Sorbonne in Paris, he moved to Polytechnique engineering graduate school, a source of brainpower and exotic mathematical skills that made SocGen a world leader in complex derivatives.

From 1987 to 1995, Oudea held various positions in the French senior civil service which included auditing roles at France's finance ministry.

He told Reuters last year that he sees himself in the 16th-century portrait of the doge of Venice by Giovanni Bellini that hangs above his desk, noting its gaze of "force" and "austerity.

But unlike a Doge of Venice -- the leader of the Republic of Venice -- Oudea is not guaranteed to rule for life.

(Editing by David Cowell)