Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
PARIS Private-equity group Carlyle said it had completed a deal to buy French bank Societe Generale's (SOGN.PA) Los Angeles-based asset-management arm, TCW, alongside the unit's management.
No financial terms were disclosed in Carlyle and TCW's joint statement released on Wednesday. People familiar with the matter told Reuters late last year that the deal could value TCW at about $700 million.
SocGen - which in addition to TCW has struck deals to sell its Greek and Egyptian subsidiaries to bolster its balance sheet - said the TCW sale would lift its closely watched capital ratio under Basel III rules by 0.14 percentage points.
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
SAO PAULO A unit of Brazil's TRX Holding Investimentos has entered a joint venture to buy and renovate multi-family housing projects in the United States, hoping to profit from the residential rental market in the world's largest economy.