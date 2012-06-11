PARIS The head of French bank Societe Generale said the dangers of excessive housing finance were on display in the Spanish banking crisis and lessons could be learned from that country's real estate bubble.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros in a rescue fund to shore up its banks, crippled by bad debts from a burst real estate bubble.

"Once more it's real estate that in the end makes banks fragile," Frederic Oudea said in an interview with French LCI television on Monday. "What most of all makes a banking system solid, is that the credit is put in place responsibly and reasonably - avoid too much debt and for too long a period."

Oudea, who is also head of the French Banking Federation, said that Spain had been constructing as many apartments as Italy, France and Germany combined, while bank loans could run for up to 50 years.

While Spain will join Greece, Ireland and Portugal in receiving a European financial package, the aid will be focused only on its banking sector and it does not appear to have committed to additional austerity measures or structural reform.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said his reforms had spared Spain a full rescue for its public debt but some analysts say the bank aid may only be a prelude to an eventual bailout of the state.

Oudea said he was opposed to separating banking activities in France. Ring-fencing banks' risk-taking businesses from mainstream retail functions was a key plank of Francois Hollande's presidential election campaign, which also promised to hit lenders with more taxes and tighter regulation. "We say: we have a model that seems solid to us, we want to maintain it... a total separation to me seems totally inefficient and it won't work," he said.

