LONDON Societe Generale's move to cull corners of its investment bank where it relies on raising dollar funding -- including lending for aircraft and commercial U.S. real estate -- still leaves other core businesses under potential pressure.

The French lender is also scaling back in U.S. leveraged finance and shipping finance as it cuts costs in its 12,000 strong corporate and investment bank (CIB) unit by 5 percent, citing the "adverse effects" of regulations. {ID:nL5E7KC0H]

Analysts saw the strategy as a way to drop out of businesses where dollar funding is key, as that has been a problem area in recent months, and some thought the bank could go further to deal with costs in CIB.

After a difficult second quarter for bond trading that stung even market leaders such as Goldman Sachs, banks are shedding jobs by the thousands in fixed income as well as in equities.

"They are behind the curve on the cost-cutting front," said one London banking analyst, who declined to be named.

"Given that they have been in the line of fire, a 5 percent reduction in the investment bank is a bit disappointing. Others have been cutting costs by closer to 10 percent."

Costs as a ratio of income were 60 percent for its investment bank in the first half of the year. That's better than the 91 percent recently shown by Credit Suisse in the second quarter, but the bank is under pressure after building up in CIB in recent years.

That has been led by Michel Peretie -- an ex-Bear Stearns banker who came in to run the division in late 2008 after a rogue trading scandal.

The investment bank strains pushed SocGen to scrap its profit goals for 2012, with Chief Executive Frederic Oudea already warning in August that revenues there would be weaker than expected.

SocGen took a hit in its fixed income, currency and commodities unit like many peers in the second quarter. In equity derivatives, traditionally one of its strengths, revenues also fell 30 percent from the first quarter.

It has also grown aggressively in merger and acquisition advisory, where top bankers are expensive to hire.

It ranks 10th among arrangers of M&A with any European involvement so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data, up from 16th in 2009, but is nowhere to be seen in the top 10 banks for investment banking fees in Europe so far this year.

Other areas where dollar funding underpins business could be the next ones under scrutiny, analysts reckon. These include a debt division in the United States SocGen has been keen to grow.

"M&A is not critical in terms of balance sheet consumption, although you might have higher expenses than revenues. But it's the U.S. in particular where there could be pressure if they don't get better access to dollar funding, such as for fixed income trading," said Stefan Stalmann, a banking analyst at Royal Bank of Scotland.

(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)