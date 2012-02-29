Bombardier revenue misses on weak demand for trains, business jets
Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc reported lower-than-expected revenue, hurt by weak demand in its rail and business aircraft units.
Israel's SodaStream International Ltd (SODA.O) saw a sharp decline in unit sales growth of its soda makers in the fourth quarter, sending its shares down 17 percent on Wednesday.
SodaStream, which competes with PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) and Coca Cola (KO.N), had last month partnered with Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N to make the U.S. company's branded flavors available with its soda makers.
SodaStream's unit sales rose 8 percent to 767,000 in October-December, compared with the 85 percent growth recorded a year ago.
"Soda maker sales came in weaker than we anticipated, (up) 8 percent versus our estimate of 16 percent," JP Morgan analyst John Faucher wrote in a note.
SodaStream sells its soda-making machines, flavors, carbon dioxide refills, and re-usable carbonation bottles around the world.
Fourth-quarter net income was 4.1 million euros ($5.50 million), or 20 euro cents per share, compared with 3.5 million euros, or 21 euro cents a share, a year ago.
Sales in the Americas were up 70 percent to 24.6 million euros and the company forecast strong growth in 2012.
Shares of the company, which have gained 45 percent since the beginning of this year, fell to a low of $39.36 in early trade on the Nasdaq. They were trading down 16 percent at
$40.05.
VEVEY, Switzerland Nestle's new chief executive scrapped the food company's long-standing sales target as it reported disappointing annual results on Thursday, echoing rivals by striking a cautious tone in an uncertain environment.
Cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc reported fourth-quarter revenue and profit that missed estimates as demand slipped in all but one of its markets.