Israel's SodaStream International Ltd (SODA.O) saw a sharp decline in unit sales growth of its soda makers in the fourth quarter, sending its shares down 17 percent on Wednesday.

SodaStream, which competes with PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) and Coca Cola (KO.N), had last month partnered with Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N to make the U.S. company's branded flavors available with its soda makers.

SodaStream's unit sales rose 8 percent to 767,000 in October-December, compared with the 85 percent growth recorded a year ago.

"Soda maker sales came in weaker than we anticipated, (up) 8 percent versus our estimate of 16 percent," JP Morgan analyst John Faucher wrote in a note.

SodaStream sells its soda-making machines, flavors, carbon dioxide refills, and re-usable carbonation bottles around the world.

Fourth-quarter net income was 4.1 million euros ($5.50 million), or 20 euro cents per share, compared with 3.5 million euros, or 21 euro cents a share, a year ago.

Sales in the Americas were up 70 percent to 24.6 million euros and the company forecast strong growth in 2012.

Shares of the company, which have gained 45 percent since the beginning of this year, fell to a low of $39.36 in early trade on the Nasdaq. They were trading down 16 percent at

$40.05.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair, Don Sebastian)