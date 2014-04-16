Softbank Corp's logo is pictured at its branch in Tokyo October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO Shares in SoftBank Corp (9984.T) climbed more than 7 percent to a one-week high of 7,518 yen on Wednesday morning after its Chinese e-commerce affiliate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd posted accelerated revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

The Chinese company's results were released alongside Yahoo Inc's (YHOO.O) first-quarter numbers. China's largest Internet company, which is 24 percent held by Yahoo and 37 percent by Softbank, recorded a doubling in net income to $1.36 billion.

SoftBank shares were the most traded on the main board.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)