Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
TOKYO Shares of SoftBank Corp (9984.T) were down more than 2 percent in early trade on Monday following the listing on Friday of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N), in which the Japanese telecommunications company holds a 32 percent stake.
Over the past six weeks, SoftBank had surged 30 percent in anticipation of the Chinese e-commerce company's listing, compared with a 9 percent rise in Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei average .N225.
As of 0013 GMT (0813 EDT) on Monday, the stock was down 2.7 percent at 8,506 yen.
SoftBank said over the weekend that it expected a gain of about 500 billion yen ($4.6 billion) from Alibaba's share listing in New York, where Alibaba surged 38 percent on its first day of trade.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.