Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
TOKYO Japan's Softbank Corp said on Friday it will change its share swap ratio with eAccess Ltd, which it acquired in a $1.84 billion deal at the start of last month.
Softbank said it will change the swap ratio to 20.09 from 16.74. The decision follows a decline in Softbank's share price that took place after it announced in October that it would buy a 70 percent stake in Sprint Nextel Corp, the third-largest U.S. carrier.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.
Oil company Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co , Morgan Stanley , and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.