Russian hackers targeted 21 U.S. states during election: U.S. official
WASHINGTON Russian hackers targeted 21 U.S. states' election systems in last year's presidential race, a Department of Homeland Security official told Congress on Wednesday.
TOKYO SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
Nominees include Marcelo Claure, chief executive officer of U.S. wireless telecommunications service provider Sprint Corp, Simon Segars, CEO of British chip designer ARM Holdings, and Rajeev Misra, who heads the technology-focused $100 billion Vision Fund.
The appointments are subject to shareholder approval at SoftBank's annual shareholders meeting on June 21.
SoftBank also nominated Mark Schwartz, senior director at Goldman Sachs & Co LLC, and Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan, managing director of Saudi Arabia's biggest sovereign wealth fund, Public Investment Fund, as external directors.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma will remain on SoftBank's board.
The reshuffle comes after SoftBank on Saturday closed the first fundraising round of Vision Fund, the world's largest private equity fund that group founder Masayoshi Son said would be "a framework for SoftBank to grow over the next 100, 200 and 300 years."
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has chosen a consortium of Bain Capital and Japanese government investors as the preferred bidder for its chip business, aiming to seal a deal worth some $18 billion by next week as it scrambles for funds to cover massive losses.
JERUSALEM Intel Corp. has joined Team8, an Israeli creator of cybersecurity start-ups, as a strategic partner and will help with the formation of companies that address the largest cybersecurity problems, Team8 said on Wednesday.