The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO Shares of SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) climbed in early trade on Tuesday after its unit Sprint Corp (S.N) reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue and said it expected to be cash-flow positive next fiscal year after breaking even this year.

SoftBank, which has a majority stake in the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier, rose as much as 4.7 percent to 5,460 yen.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)