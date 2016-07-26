Lilly revenue rises 7.2 percent on higher demand for new drugs
Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
TOKYO Shares of SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) climbed in early trade on Tuesday after its unit Sprint Corp (S.N) reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue and said it expected to be cash-flow positive next fiscal year after breaking even this year.
SoftBank, which has a majority stake in the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier, rose as much as 4.7 percent to 5,460 yen.
LONDON British online supermarket Ocado said it was increasingly confident that it would deliver an overseas technology deal first targeted before the end of 2015.
Fitness-band maker Fitbit Inc said it would cut about 6 percent of its workforce and estimated fourth-quarter revenue well below its own forecast, hurt by weaker-than-expected demand during the holiday shopping season, especially Black Friday.