SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son speaks during an earnings briefing in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

NEW DELHI Japanese telecom and media group SoftBank's investments in India will top $10 billion in 10 years, the company's chairman Masayoshi Son said on Friday.

"I am going to surpass my commitment," Son told the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi, referring to an earlier $10 billion commitment.

He said SoftBank had already invested $2 billion in India.

The company still needed to raise $30 billion for a $100 billion technology investment fund, Son also said.

