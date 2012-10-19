Softbank Corp President Masayoshi Son smiles during a joint news conference with Dan Hesse (not pictured), president and CEO of the Sprint Nextel Corporation, in Tokyo October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Japan's Softbank Corp (9984.T), which is set to buy a 70 percent stake in U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N), would not rule out making a competing bid for MetroPCS Communications Inc PCS.N, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Softbank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son told the newspaper in an interview that his company may pursue mergers with other wireless carriers if opportunities present themselves.

Sprint Chief Executive Dan Hesse, who also took part in the interview, said that a merger between Sprint and carrier T-Mobile USA was possible in the long term, but that for now Sprint was focusing on closing the deal with Softbank.

Sprint was not available for comment outside of U.S. business hours.

Earlier this month, MetroPCS and T-Mobile USA, a Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) unit, said they hoped to set themselves up as the leading provider of wireless services to cost-conscious U.S. customers by combining their assets.

(Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Gallagher)