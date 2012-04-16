(Adds details on deal)

HELSINKI, April 16 - Nokia Siemens Networks NOKI.UL won an order from Softbank Corp (9984.T) in Japan to help build a new LTE network and to expand its existing 3G network.

Nokia Siemens did not disclose the financial details of the deal, but said it included network implementation and system integration for the LTE services.

(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom, Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)