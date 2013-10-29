Softbank Corp's logo is pictured at its branch in Tokyo June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

SoftBank Corp's (9984.T) group operating profit could shoot up more than 70 percent for the six months through September, driven by sales of iPhones and other smartphones, the Nikkei reported.

The Japanese tech and telecoms group is expected to report a record operating profit of more than 700 billion yen ($7.14 billion), also helped by gains from one-time items, the business daily reported.

SoftBank added 1.58 million subscribers in the period, up 5 percent, surpassing those of competitors such as KDDI Corp (9433.T) and NTT DoCoMo Inc (9437.T), the daily reported.

SoftBank, which owns 80 percent of No. 3 U.S. mobile operator Sprint Corp (S.N), could also post temporary gains from its acquisitions and revaluation of some of its units, the Nikkei said.

SoftBank said in July it expected consolidated operating profit of 1 trillion yen ($10.2 billion) for the year ending March 2014, in line with the average forecast of five analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 98.0900 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Garima Goel in Bangalore)