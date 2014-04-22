Pedestrians walk past a logo of SoftBank Corp outside its branch in Tokyo February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO U.S. investment manager Capital Research and Management cut its stake in Japanese mobile operator SoftBank Corp (9984.T) by about half to 6.67 percent compared with June last year, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

SoftBank shares have fallen 15 percent so far this year after almost doubling in value last year, partly driven by expectations that its 37-percent held Chinese e-commerce operator Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would launch an initial public offering.

The benchmark Nikkei average .N225 has lost about 11 percent during the same period.

