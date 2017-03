TOKYO Shares in SoftBank Corp (9984.T) climbed as much as 2.9 percent to a 13-year high of 8,200 yen on Friday morning after hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb disclosed a $1 billion-plus stake in the Japanese mobile operator.

SoftBank was the most traded stock on the main board by turnover.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Stephen Coates)