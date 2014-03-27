Alibaba buys online ticketing platform Damai
SHANGHAI China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm.
SAN ANTONIO Sprint Corp is in talks with Dish Network Corp on a fixed wireless broadband partnership, the chairman of Sprint Corp told Reuters on Thursday.
"They have the satellite and we have the network that we can collaborate on. We are looking at a technology alliance and we are doing some tests together," Masayoshi Son, the billionaire CEO of SoftBank who gained control of Sprint Corp last year, said on the sidelines of a conference in San Antonio.
Earlier this month, Son called the U.S. wireless market an oligopoly plagued by slow speeds and high prices and said Sprint could shake up the competition, but it would require a scale that Sprint cannot reach alone.
Sprint said in December they are developing a trial wireless service in Texas and Son's comment on Thursday indicates that partnership is still ongoing.
The service will only be available in Corpus Christi, Texas by the middle of this year. The companies expect to expand to other markets, though on Thursday Dish and Sprint did not comment on the expansion.
(Corrects first paragraph and headline to clarify that Masayoshi Son was speaking in his capacity as Sprint chairman, not as Softbank CEO.)
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Meredith Mazzilli)
SHANGHAI China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm.
LONDON Bitcoin regained its footing on Monday, having suffered its heftiest falls since early 2015 between Thursday and Saturday as investors sold the digital currency on worries about its future.
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc has been thrust deeper into turmoil with the departure of company president Jeff Jones, a marketing expert hired to help soften its often abrasive image.