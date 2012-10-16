TOKYO Shares of Softbank Corp (9984.T) soared 10 percent to 2,500 yen on Tuesday morning after CEO Masayoshi Son reassured investors that there would be no dilution of the company's shares after a $20.1 billion deal to acquire about 70 percent of Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N).

Softbank's shares had lost 21 percent over the previous two sessions on rumors of the deal, which sources say the company will fund with loans from four major banks, and which some investors worried was too expensive.

(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Michael Watson)