A man looks at his phone as he walks past an advertising poster of the SoftBank telecommunications company in Tokyo October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO SoftBank Group's (9984.T) second-quarter operating profit rose 39 percent as the Japanese telecoms conglomerate cut costs in its domestic business and saw some improvement at its U.S. unit Sprint Corp (S.N).

SoftBank, which purchased U.S. wireless carrier Sprint for more than $20 billion in 2013, said on Wednesday its July-September operating profit climbed to 342 billion yen ($2.8 billion) from 246 billion during the same period last year.

That beat an average estimate of 329 billion yen from four analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.

Sprint, 83 percent owned by SoftBank, reported on Tuesday a narrower quarterly loss, which was more than analysts' estimates due to promotional price cuts.

