LONDON Britain will be able to keep the lights on when the sun disappears from view during Friday morning's solar eclipse, National Grid said on Thursday.

There have been concerns that the eclipse could pose a challenge to European transmission networks that have a large proportion of solar power.

The moon will move over the sun for two hours from about 0845 GMT in Britain, causing a drop in solar power generation.

National Grid forecasts solar power output will be reduced by 850 megawatts (MW), but a 1,100 MW drop in electricity demand is also expected as people go outside to see the phenomenon.

The net effect will be a 200 MW drop in demand at 0930 GMT as people watch the eclipse, which is similar to the typical demand for the city of Glasgow, National Grid said.

The weather in many parts of Britain is forecast to be overcast on Friday morning, which would dampen solar power output in any case.

"This loss of solar is entirely manageable and will be largely offset by demand suppression," Jeremy Caplin, forecasting manager at National Grid, said in a statement.

"We started planning for this in May last year and have a range of tools in place to manage any effects of the eclipse and balance the network, including demand-side services and extra generation."

Britain had about 5,000 MW of photovoltaic solar capacity as of December last year, accounting for about 1.5 percent of total electricity generation.

"This week's solar eclipse will act as a good stress test for the European grid network and its ability to cope with large-scale intermittency," said Valentin de Miguel, global managing director of Accenture Smart Grid Services.

Germany, which has 38,200 MW of installed photovoltaic capacity, said this week that it is prepared for sharp drops and rises in power supply during the eclipse.

Italy's grid operator Terna has said that 4,400 MW of solar power will be lost between 0700 and 1400 CET but it will be offset by other power generation sources.

(Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan; Editing by David Goodman)