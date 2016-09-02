Tourism in Slovenia boosted by Melania factor
LJUBLJANA The Slovenian tourism industry has been boosted by the fact that
Sept 1 - A solar eclipse delighted astronomy fans on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean on Thursday, drawing sky watchers outside to watch the moon pass before the sun to make a so-called "ring of fire".
Some 3,000 people gathered on the southwestern side of the French-governed island to see the "annular solar eclipse" - the moment when the moon blots out most of the sun to create the appearance of a bright ring around its edges.
Wearing protective glasses, residents and tourists watched and took pictures of the astronomical phenomenon for several hours.
"I (once) saw a solar eclipse...but I have never seen an annular solar eclipse before," Austrian tourist Beate Sosz said. "It is great."
LJUBLJANA The Slovenian tourism industry has been boosted by the fact that
TOKYO Wrapped up from head to toe in a white bag and gently rocking from side to side, five Japanese mothers are hopeful Tokyo's latest health trend can cure their post-pregnancy aches and pains.
TOKYO Japanese graffiti artist "281 Antinuke" says his latest street art - politically-charged stickers plastered around central Tokyo - takes aim at U.S. President Donald Trump.