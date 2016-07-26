Pilots Andre Borschberg (L) and Bertrand Piccard pose with Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber (C), chief executive officer of the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (MASDAR), after the arrival of Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, at an airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Swiss pioneers Bertrand Piccard (top L) and Andre Borschberg (top R) celebrate with the Solar Impulse team after landing in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates July 26, 2016. Jean Revillard, Bertrand Piccard/SI2/Handout via Reuters

Solar Impulse 2, a solar-powered plane piloted by Swiss aviator Andre Boschberg, flies over the Gemasolar Thermosolar Plant in Seville, Spain after taking off towards Cairo, Egypt, from the San Pablo airport, July 11, 2016. Amalie Decloux, Jean Revillard/SI2/Handout via Reuters

Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg flies in the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane during its first successful night flight attempt at Payerne airport July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Solar Impulse 2, the solar airplane, piloted by Swiss adventurer Andre Borschberg, flies over the Statue of Libery in in New York, U.S., June 11, 2016 shortly before landing at John F. Kennedy airport. Andre Borschberg, Jean Revillard/SI2/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

The Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, circles above Nagoya airport in Japan before a planned landing, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Solar Impulse 2, the solar powered plane, piloted by Swiss pioneer Andre Borschberg is seen during the flyover of the pyramids of Giza on July 13, 2016 prior to the landing in Cairo, Egypt in this photo released on July 13, 2016. Jean Revillard/SI2/Handout via Reuters

Solar Impulse 2, the solar powered plane, piloted by Swiss pioneer Bertrand Piccard, lands in Abu Dhabi to finish the first around the world flight without the use of fuel, United Arab Emirates July 26, 2016. Jean Revillard, Bertrand Piccard/SI2/Handout via Reuters

Solar Impulse 2, the solar powered plane, piloted by Swiss pioneer Bertrand Piccard, is seen before landing in Abu Dhabi to finish the first around the world flight without the use of fuel, United Arab Emirates July 26, 2016. Jean Revillard, Bertrand Piccard/SI2/Handout via Reuters

Solar Impulse2 is seen over the Red Sea during the last leg of the round the world trip, July 23, 2016. Jean Revillard, Bertrand Piccard/SI2/Handout via Reuters

The Solar Impulse 2 plane is seen on a maintenance flight over Hawaii performed by the test pilot Markus Scherdel in a handout picture taken March 27, 2016, and released April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Solar Impulse 2/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

Selfie picture shows Swiss pioneer Bertrand Piccard during the last leg of the round the world trip with Solar Impulse 2 over the Arab peninsula July 25, 2016. Picture taken July 25, 2016. Jean Revillard, Bertrand Piccard/SI2/Handout via Reuters

Pilots Andre Borschberg (L) and Bertrand Piccard celebrate after their arrival on Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, at an airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Pilot Andre Borschberg (L) and Bertrand Piccard attend a news conference after their arrival of Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Pilot Andre Borschberg (R) and Bertrand Piccard gesture during a news conference after their arrival of Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

ABU DHABI A solar-powered aircraft successfully completed the first fuel-free flight around the world on Tuesday, returning to Abu Dhabi after an epic 16-month voyage that demonstrated the potential of renewable energy.

The plane, Solar Impulse 2, touched down in the United Arab Emirates capital at 0005 GMT (0405 local time) on Tuesday.

It first took off from Abu Dhabi on March 9, 2015, beginning a journey of about 40,000 km (24,500 miles) and nearly 500 hours of flying time.

Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg, the Swiss founders of the project, took turns piloting the aircraft, which has a wingspan larger than a Boeing 747 but weighs no more than an average family car.

"More than an achievement in the history of aviation, Solar Impulse has made history in energy," Piccard, who piloted the plane on the last leg, told a large crowd on landing.

"I’m sure that within the next 10 years we’ll see electric airplanes carrying 50 passengers on short- to medium-haul flights," he said in a statement.

He said the technologies used on Solar Impulse 2 could be used on the ground in daily life to halve emissions of carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas blamed for climate change.

The propeller-driven aircraft's four engines are powered by energy collected from more than 17,000 solar cells built in the wings. Excess energy is stored in batteries.

Unfavorable weather at times hindered smooth flying, causing the plane to be grounded for months in some countries. In all, the plane had 16 stopovers.

The pilots also had to demonstrate the mental stamina required to tackle vast distances alone at a cruising speed of no more than 90 km (56 miles) per hour and altitudes of up to 9,000 meters (29,500 feet).

"We were facing the oceans... We had to build up this mindset, not just the plane and technology," Piccard told reporters.

For the two pilots, landing back where they started is only "the beginning of the continuation" of a longer journey, said Piccard, who in 1999 became the first person to circumnavigate the globe non-stop in a hot air balloon.

Aside from continuing to promote renewable energy, they plan to launch an international council to advise governments and develop new applications for clean energy technology.

(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, editing by Sami Aboudi and John Stonestreet)