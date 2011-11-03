A worker walks in between solar panels on the roof of the Palexpo Exhibition Center in Geneva October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

SunPower Corp outlined a restructuring plan to trim operating costs by up to 10 percent in 2012 and said it saw a pickup in demand across European markets such as Germany, sending its shares up 11 percent.

Sunpower, which like the rest of the industry was hit hard when top markets Germany and Italy pared generous incentives for solar power this year, on Thursday trimmed both revenue and profit forecasts for fiscal 2011.

But investors cheered the cost-savings plan. SunPower's solar panels are the most efficient in the industry at transforming sunlight into electricity, allowing them to command a sizeable price premium.

But the San Jose, California company -- majority-owned by French energy giant Total -- has faced criticism its costs are too high compared with its low-cost Chinese rivals.

Its shares have lost 63 percent of their value since hitting a 52-week high in July, walloped also by subsidy cuts in Europe in 2011.

Those subsidy reductions retarded the development of projects and sent global prices on panels into a 35 percent downward spiral that has made it virtually impossible for manufacturers to turn a profit.

In the past week, solar power companies including First Solar Inc, MEMC Electronic Materials Inc and Chinese panel maker Trina Solar have warned that difficult market conditions were hurting financial results.

First Solar said on Thursday it had postponed plans to build a new solar module factory in Vietnam until demand for the renewable energy source grows, sending its shares up 2 percent.

SUN GOES DOWN

on Thursday, Sunpower lowered its fiscal 2011 sales forecast to $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion, from $2.8 billion to $2.95 billion previously.

And it slashed its profit outlook. Sunpower now forecasts a loss of 5 cents a share to a profit of 20 cents a share in fiscal 2011, down from a previously forecast profit of 75 cents per share to $1.25 per share.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of $705.4 million, just below analysts' average estimate of $712.57 million.

It racked up a net loss of $370.8 million of $3.77 a share, versus a profit of $20.1 million or 21 cents a share a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, it posted a profit of 16 cents a share, surpassing the average forecast for 6 cents according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sunpower's stock leapt to $9.76 in extended trade, from an $8.76 regular-session close on the Nasdaq.

