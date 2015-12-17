GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
NEW YORK Jim Chanos of Kynikos Associates said he is still betting on a huge decline in the shares of SolarCity Corp, which he has called a "subprime financing company," and said he wishes he could borrow more stock to short its shares.
"I wish I could borrow more," Chanos told CNBC on Thursday.
Investors who take short positions borrow stock, then sell the shares in hope of being able to buy back shares at a lower price later, allowing them to pocket any difference in price once the shares are returned to the lender.
But if a stock surges, as in the case of SolarCity, a short seller's losses can climb rapidly, making it too risky to hold on even if the investor still believes the stock price will eventually collapse.
Chanos asserts that SolarCity, a provider of solar energy systems, is burning $500 million per quarter.
SolarCity sells most of its solar panel systems via lease deals. Chanos has said that the lease system is akin to taking out a second mortgage on a home.
When Chanos announced on Aug. 21 that he was short SolarCity shares, they fell as low as $40.75 before closing at $40.99. The stock continued to fall, dropping by 39 percent until it bottomed on Nov. 11 with a $25.07 close.
SolarCity shares are now up 22 percent from when Chanos first announced his short position. On Thursday they closed up 6.6 percent at $57.26.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's troubled U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse intends to file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors, Japan's government said on Wednesday, as the conglomerate seeks to limit losses that have plunged it into crisis.