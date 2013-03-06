LOS ANGELES U.S. solar panel installer SolarCity Corp (SCTY.O) on Wednesday reported a wider fourth-quarter loss as operating expenses grew.

The company posted a loss from operations of $23.8 million, compared with a loss from operations of $14 million a year ago.

Total revenue grew 22 percent to $25.3 million from $20.7 million. Total customers rose 192 percent, the company said.

SolarCity went public on December 13 after cutting its initial public offering price to attract investors skittish about putting money into the volatile solar industry. Nearly three months later, however, its shares are well over double the IPO price of $8, closing at $19.27 on the Nasdaq.

(This story is corrected with day to Wednesday)

(Reporting By Nichola Groom; Editing by Bernard Orr)