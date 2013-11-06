LOS ANGELES Solar installer SolarCity Corp (SCTY.O) on Wednesday reported quarterly results that were in line with the raised view it gave in October, but shares fell as some investors cashed in on the stock's 60 percent runup since that outlook.

Since its debut on the Nasdaq last December, SolarCity has become a darling of Wall Street thanks to a business model that allows homeowners to pay for their solar panels monthly over 20 years, avoiding a hefty upfront cost. It is backed by Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) founder Elon Musk.

The nation's largest residential solar installer deployed 78 megawatts of solar panels during the quarter, up 111 percent from 37 MW a year ago.

Because SolarCity's business relies heavily on long-term contracts, Wall Street considers the value of those contracts more important than quarterly revenue or earnings.

At the end of the quarter, SolarCity had $1.74 billion of contracted payments remaining, up 23 percent from the previous quarter. SolarCity's so-called retained value forecast, or the value of those payments once debts are paid, the company has covered maintenance costs, and the contracts are discounted by 6 percent, increased by $180 million to $846 million during the third quarter.

But shares were down 5 percent at $56.70 in extended trading. The company debuted less than a year ago at $8 a share.

"There is nothing negative or disappointing about the numbers," Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov said. "But the market cap of the company is close to $6 billion, so that retained value needs to increase by close to seven fold just for the company to grow into its current valuation."

SolarCity reported a third-quarter net profit of $3.4 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $38.1 million, or a loss of $3.41 per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 52 percent to $48.6 million.

For the fourth quarter, SolarCity forecast a loss before extraordinary items of 55 to 65 cents a share.

Last month, SolarCity said it installed more solar panels than expected in the third quarter and offered a 2014 installation view that was well above analyst estimates.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Bernard Orr and Bob Burgdorfer)