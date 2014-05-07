Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
SolarCity Corp (SCTY.O), the largest residential solar installer in the United States, raised its full-year forecast for panel installations after reporting a smaller first-quarter loss.
The company said it expects to deploy 105-110 megawatt of solar panels in the second quarter and raised its 2014 forecast to 500-550 MW from the 475-525 MW it had projected earlier.
The company's net loss attributable to stockholders narrowed to $24.1 million, or 26 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $40.9 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.
SolarCity, which is backed by Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) founder Elon Musk, said revenue more than doubled to $63.5 million.
(Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.