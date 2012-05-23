China-based Trina Solar Ltd (TSL.N) and Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd STP.N forecast sequentially higher gross margins for the current quarter, betting on price hikes and cost cuts to tide over U.S. anti-dumping duties on solar panel imports.

The U.S. Commerce Department last week set tariffs of about 30 percent on imports from China, ruling in favor of local solar companies that said exporters from the Asian country were dumping cut-price panels on their market.

Trina and Suntech slammed the ruling, which could force them to raise prices and set up new manufacturing hubs outside of mainland China.

"The tariffs breed inefficiency, raise prices and make solar less competitive," said Suntech Chief Executive Zhengrong Shi on a conference call on Wednesday.

An executive at Suntech, the world's top photovoltaic solar panel maker, said there may be a slight increase in its selling prices in the United States.

"Suntech and Trina will be able to offset a large part of (the duties) by raising prices or outsourcing their (manufacturing)," Ardour Capital Investments analyst Adam Krop said.

Suntech said earlier it would ship its products from manufacturing bases outside China to skirt around the duties. China Sunergy Co Ltd CSUN.O is looking at investing in a panel assembly plant in the United States.

Trina and Suntech said their first-quarter margins were hurt as they had to set aside money to offset the tariffs.

"Suntech will experience no further impact," Maxim Group analyst Aaron Chew said.

"They are sourcing all cells outside of China going forward for all their U.S. shipments, so they have no exposure to tariffs," Chew said. Maxim Group is an investment banking, securities and investment management firm.

The import duty on Chinese solar panels comes at a time when they are already suffering from an oversupply and weak margins because of falling renewable energy subsidies in Europe.

REINING IN COSTS

Suntech sees second-quarter gross margins of 3 percent to 6 percent, higher than the 0.6 percent in the first quarter.

Trina expects gross margins of about 10 percent, including the impact of provisions for countervailing and anti-dumping duties. By that measure, margins were 5.8 percent in the first quarter.

The company expects a sequential reduction in manufacturing costs in the second quarter after it renegotiates a chunk of its long-term supply agreements for silicon - main raw material used in solar products that turn sunlight into electricity.

Panel costs are expected to fall to 50 cents per watt by the end of 2012 from 58 cents currently, Trina said.

Suntech's Shi said the company was working with one or two suppliers to renegotiate long-term supply agreements. It expects to cut wafer processing costs to 15 cents per watt by the end of the year, from 22 cents now.

Second-quarter shipments are expected to grow by more than 20 percent, sequentially.

Trina expects to ship 500 megawatts (MW) to 520 MW modules in the second quarter, higher than the 380 MW in its first.

Trina's first-quarter loss was 42 cents per ADS, compared with a profit last year. Analysts expected a loss of 29 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Suntech's first-quarter loss was 74 cents per ADS, compared with a profit last year. Aalysts were expecting a loss of 50 cents,

Trina shares were up 1 percent at $5.38 after touching a low of $5.01 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Suntech shares were down 4 percent at $1.90.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)