FRANKFURT SolarWorld, Germany's No.2 solar player by sales, expects anti-dumping complaints to be filed against China's solar industry and would actively support such action, its chief executive said.

"Based on the facts, we think that such complaints will have to be filed," Asbeck said, adding he would "welcome" a U.S. trade complaint against China and anti-dumping penalties in the European Union.

"We cannot initiate complaints, but we can support them," said Asbeck, one of the most vocal supporters of reining in China's expansion into the solar sector -- said.

Asbeck did not comment on whether a filing was imminent, but news agency Bloomberg on Thursday cited people familiar with the matter as saying a unit of SolarWorld was among a group of solar module makers preparing a U.S. trade complaint against the world's second-largest economy.

Asbeck last week said that there was no fair competition in the solar industry, adding that the Chinese government had made credit guarantees of more than 21 billion euros ($29 billion) to its solar companies in 2011 alone.

In 2010, the U.S.-based United Steelworkers union (USW) had already blamed China's aid to its solar industry for creating a supply glut that drove down panel prices 40 percent in 2009 and pushed American competitors out of the market.

In the past China has granted lavish credit lines to companies such as Suntech, Yingli and JA Solar via the China Development Bank (CDB). ($1 = 0.733 Euros)

