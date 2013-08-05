HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
FRANKFURT Germany's SolarWorld SWVG.DE has secured backing for a wide-ranging restructuring plan from holders of one of its outstanding convertible bonds, a key step in the solar group's overhaul.
SolarWorld had to embark on a debt restructuring to cope with the pressures of overcapacity in the solar industry, where falling prices and tough Asian competition have pushed some big players such as Q-Cells QCEG.UL and Solon (SOOG.MU), to file for insolvency.
Companies in the Germany, the world's largest single solar market, have been particularly hard hit by Chinese rivals.
At a creditors meeting on Monday, SolarWorld said 99.96 percent of holders of a 150 million euro ($199 million) convertible bond agreed to the restructuring measures, basically accepting a "haircut" of 55 percent.
Some of SolarWorld's biggest bondholders include investment firms GFC Advisers LLC, Do Investment AG and PEH Wertpapier AG (PEHG.F), according to Thomson Reuters data.
SolarWorld, once Germany's largest solar power group, now needs the approval of holders of a second 400 million euro convertible bond on August 6 as well as that of shareholders at an extraordinary meeting on August 7.
Under SolarWorld's debt restructuring deal, Qatar Solar will invest 35 million euros in SolarWorld, becoming a 29-percent shareholder in the group, while existing shareholders will end up with 5 percent.
Qatar Solar is owned by the Qatar Foundation and owns 70 percent in Qatar Solar Technologies (QSTec), a joint venture with SolarWorld, which owns 29 percent.
As part of the deal, SolarWorld Chief Executive Frank Asbeck will invest 10 million euros of private funds, giving him a 19.5 percent stake. He currently owns 27.84 percent.
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.