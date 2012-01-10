DENVER The U.S. Army was investigating as a homicide the death of a 28-year-old soldier found dead in her barracks at a base in Colorado, the Army said on Tuesday.

The unclothed body of Specialist Brandy Fonteneaux of Houston was found stabbed to death in her barracks at Ft. Carson on Sunday morning, KKTV television of southern Colorado reported, citing the victim's sister.

Fonteneaux was a food-service specialist with the 4th Engineering Battalion and had served in the Army for more than two years, the Army said in a news release.

"Given the information and evidence developed to date by ... investigators, officials do not believe there is any further threat to the Ft. Carson community," the Army said, declining to release further details pending an investigation.

