DENVER An Army sergeant has been charged with premeditated murder over the death of a fellow soldier found dead in her barracks at a Colorado base earlier this month, military officials said on Friday.

Vincinte Jackson, a sergeant assigned to the 576th Engineer Company, 4th Engineer Battalion at Fort Carson, Colorado, has been detained on charges of killing Specialist Brandy Fonteneaux, the Army said in a statement.

Fonteneaux, of Houston, a food-operations specialist with the same unit, was found stabbed to death at the post on the morning of January 8, investigators said.

Jackson, whose age and hometown were not released, was being held in pretrial confinement at the Fort Carson Criminal Justice Center. Details of his service record also were not revealed.

Fonteneaux had been in the military for more than two years, the Army said. She was never deployed oversees but earned several awards including the Army Service Ribbon, the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army said.

