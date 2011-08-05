SEATTLE A U.S. soldier accused of killing Afghan civilians pleaded guilty on Friday to involuntary manslaughter and use of a controlled substance as part of a deal with prosecutors, an Army spokesman said.

Specialist Adam Winfield was among five members of an infantry unit formerly called the 5th Stryker Brigade initially charged with murder over three Afghan civilian slayings that prosecutors said were staged to look like combat casualties.

Winfield, of Cape Coral, Florida, entered his guilty plea during a hearing at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, Washington, under an agreement with prosecutors on the day his court-martial was scheduled to begin, the spokesman said.

It was not immediately clear if the plea deal would require Winfield to testify against other defendants in the case. He was scheduled for sentencing later on Friday.

The man prosecutors say was the ringleader in the killings, Staff Sergeant Calvin Gibbs, remains in custody and faces a court martial later this year.

Private Jeremy Morlock, 23, was sentenced to 24 years in prison in March after he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and agreed to testify against his co-defendants.

Private Andrew Holmes was released from pretrial detention in June after an Army judge recommended that the charge against him be reduced to manslaughter.

Specialist Michael Wagnon has also been released from pretrial confinement and awaits a decision on whether his case will be referred to court martial.

