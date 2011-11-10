TACOMA, Wash A U.S. Army sergeant was convicted by court-martial on Thursday of murdering unarmed civilians and cutting fingers from their corpses as ringleader of a rogue platoon in Afghanistan's Kandahar province.

A five-member jury panel returned a guilty verdict on all counts against Staff Sergeant Calvin Gibbs, 26, capping an 18-month investigation of the most egregious case of atrocities U.S. military personnel have been convicted of committing during a decade of war in Afghanistan.

Pentagon officials have said the misconduct exposed by the case, which evolved from a probe of drug abuse within Gibbs' Stryker Brigade infantry unit, had damaged the image of the United States around the globe.

Photographs entered as evidence in the case showed Gibbs and other soldiers casually posing with bloodied Afghan corpses, drawing comparisons to the inflammatory Abu Ghraib prisoner abuse scandal in Iraq in 2004.

The verdict by the jury panel -- two enlisted personnel and three officers -- followed a week and a half of testimony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, near Tacoma. The proceedings then moved directly into the penalty phase.

Gibbs, from Billings, Montana, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

He was convicted on three counts of premeditated murder in the slayings of Afghan villagers last year that were disguised as legitimate combat engagements. Prosecutors said Gibbs acted as the chief instigator behind those killings and other assaults by members of his self-described "kill team".

Besides charges of murder, conspiracy and other offenses, he was found guilty of beating a soldier who reported hashish use to superiors and of military code violations for cutting fingers off bodies as war trophies.

TROUBLED SOLDIER

Gibbs had maintained he was innocent of murder, insisting that two of the killings for which he was charged were in self defense and that he played no role in the other. He denied allegations of planting weapons near the bodies.

Taking the stand in his own defense on Friday, Gibbs said he had "disassociated" himself from his actions while in combat and likened the removal of fingers from dead bodies to the taking of antlers from a deer.

In closing arguments on Wednesday, civilian defense lawyer Phillip Stackhouse cast Gibbs as a troubled soldier doing his best to bear up under tremendous stress in a hostile environment.

But prosecution witnesses last week portrayed him as a blood-thirsty renegade who intimidated fellow soldiers and harbored a deep, ethnic hatred of the very people U.S. troops were sent to protect from Taliban forces.

His chief accuser was the ex-corporal described as Gibbs' right-hand man, Jeremy Morlock, who pleaded guilty to murder for his role in the same three killings and was sentenced in March to 24 years in prison under a deal with prosecutors to obtain his cooperation in the case.

Five soldiers in all from the infantry unit formerly called the 5th Stryker Brigade were accused of murder, though Gibbs and Morlock were the only charged with more than one killing.

A third co-defendant, Adam Winfield, has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to three years in prison. A fourth, Michael Wagnon, still faces a court-martial.

Seven other men charged with lesser offenses in the investigation have received convictions and sentences ranging from demotion or dishonorable discharge to 60 days of hard labor and jail sentences of up to nine months.

(Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)