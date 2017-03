SYDNEY An earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude struck off the Solomon Islands on Monday, around 90 km (55 miles) south of the city of Kira-Kira, the United States Geological Survey reported.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The quake comes on the heels of a powerful magnitude 7.5 tremor that struck off the Pacific island nation over the weekend, sparking a tsunami warning.

