Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
LONDON Solvay Energy Services, CDC Climat and Japanese trading house Marubeni Corporation (8002.T) have formed a joint venture to finance an energy efficiency project at Solvay's (SOLB.BR) rare earth processing plant in France, the companies said.
The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
The project involves revamping the gas turbine at the plant in La Rochelle and replacing the fuel oil boiler with a more efficient heat recovery steam generator which will reduce energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions, the firms said in a statement.
The companies intend to undertake larger-scale projects to reduce energy use and emissions at Solvay plants and other facilities in Europe, they said.
Solvay Energy Services is a subsidiary of Belgian chemicals and plastics company Solvay SA, while CDC Climat CDCEC.UL is a subsidiary of French public investment group Caisse des Depots et Consignations.
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
SAO PAULO A unit of Brazil's TRX Holding Investimentos has entered a joint venture to buy and renovate multi-family housing projects in the United States, hoping to profit from the residential rental market in the world's largest economy.