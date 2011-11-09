A sign at the entrance to the headquarters of bankrupt Solyndra LLC is shown in Fremont, California September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

WASHINGTON A major private backer of Solyndra discussed the company during meetings with White House officials, according to e-mails made public on Wednesday that were obtained by Republicans investigating the failed solar panel maker.

Republicans in the House of Representatives are probing the role of investors in decisions made on a $535 million government loan guarantee to Solyndra, which went bankrupt in September and was raided by the FBI.

The lawmakers said the private e-mails demonstrated ties between the White House and George Kaiser, an Oklahoma oilman and fundraiser for President Barack Obama.

The White House, which has launched its own inquiry into the Energy Department's loan portfolio, maintained decisions on Solyndra aid were made by the Energy Department on merit.

"Even the documents cherry-picked by House Republicans today affirm what we have said all along," said Eric Schultz, a White House spokesman.

House Democrats said the e-mails were "selective" and accused Republicans of "an unfair smear" of Kaiser," who they said was interviewed for two hours by House investigators on Tuesday and provided context and detail about the e-mails.

"Neither Mr. Kaiser nor individuals working for him lobbied the White House or asked White House officials to intervene in agency decisions on behalf of Solyndra," Henry Waxman and Diana DeGette said in a letter to their Republican counterparts.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, a spokesman said Kaiser "had no discussions with the government regarding the loan to Solyndra."

The Solyndra loan guarantee, approved in 2009, has become a political embarrassment for Obama, who visited the plant in May 2010 and touted it as an example of how his administration was helping create jobs in the "green energy" sector.

At the end of February 2010, when Solyndra was seeking a second loan guarantee from the Energy Department, Ken Levit, executive director of the George Kaiser Family Foundation, described reaction from unidentified officials in Vice President Joe Biden's office during a meeting about stimulus projects.

'AWESOME!'

"They about had an orgasm in Biden's office when we mentioned Solyndra," Levit wrote to Steve Mitchell, managing director of Argonaut Private Equity, according to the e-mails released by Republicans.

Argonaut is funded by Kaiser and was one of the largest investors in Solyndra. The fund has provided 57,000 pages of documents to the House investigation, Democrats said.

"That's awesome! Get us a DOE loan," Mitchell replied, without specifying what project he was referring to.

On March 5, Kaiser told Mitchell and Levit that Solyndra "came up" during a meeting he and Levit had with White House officials in charge of stimulus funding.

"Every one of them responded simultaneously about their thorough knowledge of the Solyndra story, suggesting it was one of their prime poster children," Kaiser wrote.

In the same e-mail chain, Mitchell described to Kaiser how Energy Secretary Steven Chu was "apparently staying involved in Solyndra's application" for a second loan guarantee and said, "It appears things are headed in the right direction."

Solyndra did not receive a second loan guarantee.

By October, Solyndra was running out of cash, and was working to restructure its debt -- something that required a sign-off from the Energy Department.

Kaiser e-mailed his advisers, cautioning them against seeking help from the West Wing in an upcoming meeting.

"I doubt whether Rouse/Browner would intervene and, if they did, I am concerned that DOE/Chu would resent the intervention and your problem could get more difficult," Kaiser said, referring to then-chief of staff Pete Rouse and top energy adviser Carol Browner.

Mitchell replied by describing the meeting as "more about assistance in selling panels to the government than it is about getting the DOE loan revised."

"The WH (White House) has offered to help in the past and we do have a contact within the WH (White House) that we are working with," Mitchell said.

Kaiser has told House investigators that this statement referred to a White House contact of Solyndra, Democrats said.

Mitchell noted that Solyndra was "hoping we have some unnatural relationship that can open bigger doors -- I've cautioned them that no one really has those relationships anymore."

The Energy Department ultimately agreed to restructure the debt in February 2011, a controversial decision that allowed $75 million from Argonaut and another private investor to be ranked ahead of the government in the event of bankruptcy.

House Republicans are slated to grill Energy Secretary Steven Chu about the loan at a hearing next week.

(Additional reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Cooney)