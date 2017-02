WASHINGTON The top official at the Energy Department's loan program has stepped down in the wake of a high-profile failure of a loan to solar panel maker Solyndra, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Jonathan Silver decided to leave because no significant new funds were allocated to the loans program after the fiscal year ended on September 30, the newspaper reported, citing a statement from Energy Secretary Steven Chu.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Editing by Sandra Maler)