MOGADISHU Three bombs that exploded within an hour outside a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, killed at least 11 people and the death toll was expected to rise higher.

"At least 11 people are dead and 17 others are wounded. That is what we have carried," Abdikadir Abdirahman, the director of a private ambulance service told Reuters.

