MOGADISHU A car bomb that exploded at a checkpoint outside the president's residence in the Somali capital has killed five soldiers, police said on Tuesday, while a radio station of the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group said it was behind the attack.

"So far we know five government soldiers died in the blast. It exploded outside the SYL hotel which is also just at the checkpoint outside the palace. We believe the target was SYL which is frequented by officials. The death toll may rise," police officer Colonel Abdikadir Hussein told Reuters.

Al Shabaab's Radio Andaluz said that the group was behind the attack.

