African Union troops and tanks entered the former al Shabaab stronghold of Kismayu on Tuesday, but a blast claimed by the al Qaeda-linked militants who have fled the Somali port signaled their intention to fight back.

Here is a look at the Islamist militant group:

- The toppling by warlords of military dictator Mohamed Siad Barre in 1991 plunged the Horn of Africa nation into anarchy, allowing al Shabaab, which means "Youth" or "Boys" in Arabic, to seize control of large areas of south and central Somalia.

- Al Shabaab's militia was part of Somalia's Islamic Courts Union movement that pushed U.S.-backed warlords out of the capital Mogadishu in June 2006 and ruled for six months before Somali and Ethiopian forces ousted the movement.

- Five years on, in August 2011, al Shabaab began pulling its fighters out of Mogadishu, raising hopes that humanitarian groups would be able to increase aid. The militants' retreat from the Somali capital indicated they could not defeat militarily a government propped up by foreign firepower.

- Al Qaeda announced in February that al Shabaab was joining its ranks in an apparent bid to boost morale and sharpen a threat to Western targets diminished by months of setbacks including the killing of al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden.

- This year, African peacekeeping (AMISOM) and Kenyan troops, who are better armed than the militants, have advanced and taken a string of al Shabaab positions in Somalia.

But the group, which in July 2010 carried out its first strike on foreign soil with a bomb attack in Kampala that killed 79 people who were watching the soccer World Cup final, has shown it can repeatedly hit back with guerrilla raids and bomb and grenade attacks, both in Somalia and in Kenya.

The 2010 attack was revenge against Uganda's participation in the African peacekeeping force in Somalia.

