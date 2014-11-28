Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC [NMRCUS.UL] said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
LONDON Songbird Estates SBDE.L, the majority owner of London's Canary Wharf, said an upturn in property markets means it is now worth 2.82 billion pounds ($4.42 billion), more than the takeover offer from Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY.N).
The company, in which QIA already has a 28.6 percent stake, rejected an initial approach on Nov. 7 from QIA and Brookfield that valued the business at 2.18 billion pounds, or 295 pence per share, saying it undervalued the group.
Improvement in the London property investment market and developments in its Canary Wharf Estate had helped Songbird's adjusted net asset value (NAV) to rise by 19.2 percent since June 30 to 381 pence a share at Nov. 27, it said on Friday.
Songbird added that it has held discussions with QIA and Brookfield Property Partners on a takeover but has received no further proposals.
(Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by David Goodman)
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC [NMRCUS.UL] said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
LONDON/PARIS An activist hedge fund has said it objects to plans by Walt Disney to take full control of debt-laden Paris theme park operator Euro Disney , according to a letter seen by Reuters.
LONDON Unilever CEO Paul Polman said there should be a level playing field for companies facing takeover bids such as Kraft Heinz's failed $143 billion attempt to buy the Anglo-Dutch company, the FT reported on Tuesday.