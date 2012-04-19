Sonoco Products Co (SON.N) posted better-than-expected quarterly results as an acquisition and higher selling prices offset a fall in volumes, and the plastic packaging maker raised its full-year profit forecast.

The company said it now expects to report full-year adjusted earnings of $2.34 to $2.44 a share, up from its prior forecast of $2.32 to $2.42 a share.

Sonoco, which makes consumer and industrial packaging products, also said it expects second-quarter earnings of 55 to 60 cents per share.

First-quarter revenue rose about 9 percent to $1.21 billion, boosted by a $114 million contribution from its acquisition of Tegrant last year.

Net income was $43.1 million, or 42 cents a share, compared with $57.4 million, or 56 cents a share a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 52 cents a share.

Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 48 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $1.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Hartsville, South Carolina-based company closed at $32.46 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)