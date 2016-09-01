Allianz targets Australia's QBE with informal bid: sources
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
SYDNEY Australian packaging company Amcor Ltd (AMC.AX) said Friday it will buy a plastic container manufacturing business from U.S.-based Sonoco Products Co (SON.N) for $280 million.
The acquired business, Sonoco Specialty Containers, makes moulded packaging for food, drink and pharmaceuticals, Amcor said in a statement. It will expand Amcor's rigid plastics division and allow the company to access U.S customers, Amcor said.
"Part of our strategy to grow this business includes acquiring specialized manufacturing capabilities which unlock further growth," Amcor Chief Executive Ron Delia said in the statement.
The acquisition remains subject to approval from U.S. regulators.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Leslie Adler)
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
CHICAGO U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has agreed to sell its Crop Risk Services (CRS) insurance business for $127.5 million to Validus Holdings Ltd , the companies announced on Monday.