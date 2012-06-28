Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
TOKYO Sony Corp (6758.T) said on Thursday it plans to sell its chemical unit and chemical products operations to the state-backed Development Bank of Japan for 58 billion yen ($727 million), as it struggles to reduce costs.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co , Morgan Stanley , and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.